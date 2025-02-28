A Closer Look at Victoria's Secret's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Victoria's Secret.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $197,472, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $176,891.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $30.0 for Victoria's Secret, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Victoria's Secret options trades today is 1100.83 with a total volume of 4,589.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Victoria's Secret's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Victoria's Secret Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.8 $4.6 $4.65 $30.00 $46.5K 1.0K 402 VSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.8 $4.6 $4.64 $30.00 $46.5K 1.0K 720 VSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.8 $4.6 $4.65 $30.00 $46.0K 1.0K 820 VSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.2 $2.1 $2.2 $27.00 $44.0K 1.6K 1.0K VSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $25.00 $37.0K 2.6K 100

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. It serves customers at its Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers worldwide seamlessly through stores and online channels.

In light of the recent options history for Victoria's Secret, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Victoria's Secret Trading volume stands at 1,216,267, with VSCO's price down by -1.94%, positioned at $26.35. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. What The Experts Say On Victoria's Secret

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $36.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Victoria's Secret, maintaining a target price of $40. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Victoria's Secret, which currently sits at a price target of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on Victoria's Secret with a target price of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Victoria's Secret with a target price of $34. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Victoria's Secret, maintaining a target price of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

