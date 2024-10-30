A Closer Look at VF's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on VF. Our analysis of options history for VF (NYSE:VFC) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $757,578, and 10 were calls, valued at $623,357.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $22.5 for VF during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in VF's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to VF's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $22.5 over the preceding 30 days.

VF Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.66 $0.6 $0.67 $17.50 $504.5K 548 7.5K VFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.5 $10.89 $10.00 $108.7K 2.0K 100 VFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.95 $0.88 $0.88 $20.00 $88.1K 6.1K 1.0K VFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.68 $2.5 $2.5 $20.00 $74.7K 17.7K 1.3K VFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.0 $5.65 $6.8 $15.00 $68.0K 5.7K 101

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Where Is VF Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 14,880,833, the VFC's price is down by -1.29%, now at $21.35. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 97 days. What The Experts Say On VF

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $21.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on VF with a target price of $25. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on VF, which currently sits at a price target of $17. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on VF, maintaining a target price of $21. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for VF, targeting a price of $20. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on VF, maintaining a target price of $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for VF with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

