A Closer Look at Vertiv Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VRT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Vertiv Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $472,000, and 8 calls, totaling $594,501.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $67.5 to $120.0 for Vertiv Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Holdings stands at 764.2, with a total volume reaching 2,690.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $67.5 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.75 $11.35 $11.8 $67.50 $472.0K 346 401 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.3 $6.3 $120.00 $126.0K 1.3K 1.1K VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.25 $6.05 $6.2 $80.00 $123.3K 959 201 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.45 $9.2 $10.45 $70.00 $104.5K 88 0 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.55 $6.2 $6.23 $120.00 $93.8K 1.3K 151

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Current Position of Vertiv Holdings

Trading volume stands at 3,055,597, with VRT's price up by 1.83%, positioned at $76.65.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $110.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Vertiv Holdings with a target price of $100. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $121.

Latest Ratings for VRT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

