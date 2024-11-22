A Closer Look at Vertiv Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Vertiv Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,470, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $762,525.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $155.0 for Vertiv Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $58.9 $58.4 $58.9 $87.50 $235.6K 511 40 VRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $14.7 $14.0 $14.6 $126.00 $146.0K 458 108 VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.1 $56.4 $56.82 $100.00 $113.6K 920 22 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $31.6 $30.4 $30.75 $110.00 $61.5K 1.3K 20 VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $84.6 $80.5 $82.51 $60.00 $41.2K 115 0

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vertiv Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 3,591,027, the VRT's price is up by 0.71%, now at $142.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Hldgs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $121. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $141. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertiv Hldgs, targeting a price of $140. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $134.

