A Closer Look at Vertiv Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $272,213, and 22 are calls, amounting to $992,255.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $125.0 for Vertiv Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $14.5 $14.2 $14.5 $75.00 $145.0K 2.1K 102 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.5 $9.5 $9.5 $120.00 $118.7K 8.2K 125 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $32.1 $31.9 $31.91 $120.00 $70.1K 102 22 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.95 $0.85 $0.95 $85.00 $64.3K 844 1.0K VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.8 $2.65 $2.74 $87.00 $54.8K 571 243

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Present Market Standing of Vertiv Hldgs With a volume of 3,858,092, the price of VRT is up 1.49% at $88.59. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.