A Closer Look at Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $76,828, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $594,591.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $380.0 and $600.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $380.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $100.0 $91.0 $93.7 $480.00 $159.2K 76 17 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $175.7 $171.0 $171.0 $400.00 $136.8K 66 0 VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $34.7 $34.0 $34.0 $500.00 $125.8K 473 6 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $68.3 $62.2 $64.0 $450.00 $64.0K 206 0 VRTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $45.6 $42.0 $42.01 $510.00 $50.4K 16 12

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading volume stands at 1,034,376, with VRTX's price up by 1.51%, positioned at $502.93. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 53 days. What The Experts Say On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $416.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $408. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity upgrades its rating to Hold with a revised price target of $424.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertex Pharmaceuticals options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.