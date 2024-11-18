A Closer Look at Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Looking at options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $266,785 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $162,840.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $420.0 to $550.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $420.0 to $550.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.8 $14.6 $15.0 $450.00 $99.0K 500 66 VRTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $46.8 $41.8 $44.0 $440.00 $88.0K 439 20 VRTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.3 $13.6 $15.0 $450.00 $51.0K 500 100 VRTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $50.9 $44.8 $46.02 $420.00 $46.0K 0 10 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.95 $2.65 $2.65 $550.00 $40.2K 69 152

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Current Market Status With a volume of 565,702, the price of VRTX is up 0.06% at $466.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. Expert Opinions on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $492.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $486. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $503. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $540. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $480. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $451.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.