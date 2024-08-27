A Closer Look at Vale's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vale. Our analysis of options history for Vale (NYSE:VALE) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 72% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $208,598, and 8 were calls, valued at $342,819.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1.0 and $12.0 for Vale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vale options trades today is 14659.67 with a total volume of 4,402.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vale's big money trades within a strike price range of $1.0 to $12.0 over the last 30 days.

Vale Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.26 $2.24 $2.26 $12.00 $73.4K 56.7K 598 VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.26 $2.25 $2.26 $12.00 $67.7K 56.7K 598 VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.26 $2.25 $2.26 $12.00 $67.3K 56.7K 298 VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.15 $9.85 $10.15 $1.00 $50.7K 50 150 VALE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.5 $9.85 $9.88 $1.00 $49.4K 50 100

About Vale

Vale SA is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. Vale has agreed to sell a minority 13% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, which is expected to become effective in 2024, and which is likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

Current Position of Vale With a volume of 22,577,279, the price of VALE is up 2.69% at $10.89. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vale with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

