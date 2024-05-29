A Closer Look at U.S. Bancorp's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in USB usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for U.S. Bancorp. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 22% being bullish and 66% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $1,662,808, and there was a single call, worth $62,379.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $41.0 for U.S. Bancorp, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for U.S. Bancorp's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across U.S. Bancorp's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $41.0, over the past month.

U.S. Bancorp Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume USB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.05 $5.85 $5.95 $40.00 $535.5K 1.4K 900 USB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.95 $2.94 $2.94 $37.50 $323.1K 2.0K 1.1K USB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.95 $0.5 $2.84 $32.50 $227.2K 1.3K 800 USB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.29 $2.13 $2.14 $30.00 $214.0K 327 1.0K USB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $1.73 $1.69 $1.73 $40.50 $164.3K 242 1.1K

About U.S. Bancorp

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in roughly 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding U.S. Bancorp, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is U.S. Bancorp Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,201,334, the price of USB is down by -2.43%, reaching $38.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for U.S. Bancorp

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.25.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on U.S. Bancorp, maintaining a target price of $43. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

