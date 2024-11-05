A Closer Look at UnitedHealth Group's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 52 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $721,919, and 36 are calls, amounting to $2,134,986.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $480.0 to $650.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $480.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.05 $17.0 $17.0 $567.50 $278.8K 7 173 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.15 $17.1 $17.1 $565.00 $237.6K 187 158 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $14.95 $14.5 $14.5 $565.00 $145.0K 148 241 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $11.05 $10.7 $11.05 $562.50 $102.7K 50 127 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $19.3 $19.2 $19.3 $557.50 $88.5K 174 97

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,471,322, the price of UNH is up by 1.84%, reaching $568.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $637.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

