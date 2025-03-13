A Closer Look at United States Steel's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United States Steel (NYSE:X).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with X, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for United States Steel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $150,766, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $688,883.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $23.0 to $42.0 for United States Steel over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United States Steel's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United States Steel's significant trades, within a strike price range of $23.0 to $42.0, over the past month.

United States Steel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.5 $2.27 $2.42 $36.00 $150.7K 6.7K 624 X CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.25 $1.22 $1.22 $39.50 $105.0K 107 1.0K X CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.94 $2.66 $2.68 $40.00 $93.8K 66.2K 20.1K X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.95 $2.94 $2.95 $40.00 $93.5K 66.2K 20.5K X CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.1 $6.0 $7.1 $37.00 $39.0K 2.5K 111

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United States Steel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of United States Steel With a trading volume of 1,020,770, the price of X is down by -0.53%, reaching $37.85. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now. What The Experts Say On United States Steel

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $43.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on United States Steel, maintaining a target price of $43. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for United States Steel, targeting a price of $43.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United States Steel options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

