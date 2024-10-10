A Closer Look at United Rentals's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Rentals (NYSE:URI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with URI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for United Rentals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,100, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $286,790.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $790.0 to $1060.0 for United Rentals over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Rentals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Rentals's whale trades within a strike price range from $790.0 to $1060.0 in the last 30 days.

United Rentals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $80.6 $74.7 $77.19 $820.00 $77.1K 11 10 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $73.0 $66.6 $72.0 $790.00 $36.0K 67 5 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $155.0 $146.0 $151.4 $800.00 $30.2K 125 3 URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $155.0 $146.0 $150.8 $800.00 $30.1K 125 10 URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $155.0 $146.0 $150.8 $800.00 $30.1K 125 7

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods.

Present Market Standing of United Rentals With a trading volume of 146,879, the price of URI is down by 0.0%, reaching $813.51. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. What The Experts Say On United Rentals

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $941.3333333333334.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for United Rentals, targeting a price of $954. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for United Rentals, targeting a price of $930. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for United Rentals, targeting a price of $940.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Rentals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

