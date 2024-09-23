A Closer Look at United Rentals's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Rentals (NYSE:URI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with URI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for United Rentals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $353,700, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $399,909.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $690.0 to $900.0 for United Rentals during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Rentals options trades today is 21.86 with a total volume of 342.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Rentals's big money trades within a strike price range of $690.0 to $900.0 over the last 30 days.

United Rentals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $15.8 $13.3 $15.8 $770.00 $188.0K 17 0 URI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $85.4 $84.5 $84.5 $840.00 $67.6K 9 8 URI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $41.1 $39.8 $41.1 $820.00 $65.4K 0 73 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $60.9 $59.0 $60.95 $900.00 $60.9K 74 10 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $63.0 $59.5 $60.74 $900.00 $60.7K 74 51

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Rentals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of United Rentals With a volume of 96,527, the price of URI is up 1.41% at $794.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days. What The Experts Say On United Rentals

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $940.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

