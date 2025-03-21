A Closer Look at United Parcel Service's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 84%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $634,728, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $58,580.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $150.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Parcel Service's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Parcel Service's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $38.3 $35.3 $35.25 $150.00 $105.7K 0 30 UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.15 $3.15 $3.15 $116.00 $97.6K 5.0K 758 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.02 $1.68 $1.68 $115.00 $76.9K 8.5K 4.0K UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.8 $1.54 $1.69 $115.00 $59.6K 8.5K 1.5K UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $120.00 $58.5K 536 108

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Parcel Service, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

United Parcel Service's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,924,215, the price of UPS is down -3.06% at $113.4. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days. Expert Opinions on United Parcel Service

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $140.0.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Parcel Service options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

