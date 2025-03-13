A Closer Look at United Parcel Service's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United Parcel Service. Our analysis of options history for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $379,315, and 5 were calls, valued at $212,721.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $135.0 for United Parcel Service over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Parcel Service stands at 1305.86, with a total volume reaching 475.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Parcel Service, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.25 $14.1 $14.25 $125.00 $198.0K 1.3K 1 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.0 $14.9 $14.9 $125.00 $151.9K 1.3K 144 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.05 $22.8 $23.8 $100.00 $76.1K 3.7K 37 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $22.9 $22.3 $22.9 $100.00 $45.8K 54 20 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $135.00 $31.7K 1.3K 113

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Current Position of United Parcel Service Currently trading with a volume of 3,029,701, the UPS's price is up by 0.36%, now at $115.68. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days. What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $140.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Parcel Service, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.