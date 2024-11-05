A Closer Look at United Airlines Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in UAL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for United Airlines Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,480, and 9 calls, totaling $456,277.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $59.0 to $95.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Airlines Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Airlines Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $59.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.9 $20.5 $20.5 $70.00 $100.4K 10.5K 150 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.9 $20.5 $20.5 $70.00 $94.3K 10.5K 196 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.25 $26.35 $27.1 $60.00 $54.1K 2.9K 31 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.8 $4.65 $4.65 $90.00 $41.3K 2.2K 48 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.25 $19.0 $19.25 $72.50 $40.4K 32 23

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

In light of the recent options history for United Airlines Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,346,918, the price of UAL is down -3.17% at $77.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $88.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on United Airlines Holdings with a target price of $100. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $88. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for United Airlines Holdings, targeting a price of $95. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on United Airlines Holdings, maintaining a target price of $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Airlines Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

