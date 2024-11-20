A Closer Look at Ulta Beauty's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ULTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Ulta Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $391,914, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,122,649.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $450.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Ulta Beauty's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Ulta Beauty's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.6 $21.1 $21.6 $310.00 $216.0K 152 100 ULTA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $109.7 $105.6 $107.4 $300.00 $107.4K 1.4K 70 ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $108.5 $105.2 $107.6 $300.00 $107.1K 1.4K 50 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $107.6 $105.6 $107.6 $300.00 $86.0K 1.4K 60 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $110.4 $103.4 $107.6 $300.00 $86.0K 1.4K 30

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and more than 600 individual brands. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ulta Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Ulta Beauty With a trading volume of 392,950, the price of ULTA is up by 0.03%, reaching $342.27. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

