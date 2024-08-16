A Closer Look at Ulta Beauty's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ulta Beauty.

Looking at options history for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $130,579 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,551,722.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $330.0 and $450.0 for Ulta Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Ulta Beauty's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Ulta Beauty's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $330.0 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $30.0 $29.1 $30.0 $450.00 $696.0K 523 464 ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $20.7 $20.7 $20.7 $385.00 $178.0K 17 0 ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $25.5 $24.3 $24.65 $365.00 $97.7K 36 50 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $29.6 $26.3 $29.6 $450.00 $59.2K 523 600 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $6.5 $6.0 $6.4 $340.00 $57.3K 3 90

About Ulta Beauty

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ulta Beauty, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Ulta Beauty Trading volume stands at 1,660,884, with ULTA's price up by 3.4%, positioned at $378.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. What The Experts Say On Ulta Beauty

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $418.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Ulta Beauty with a target price of $412. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty with a target price of $450. An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $404. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Underweight rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $325. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, maintaining a target price of $500.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ulta Beauty options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

