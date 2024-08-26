A Closer Look at UiPath's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on UiPath (NYSE:PATH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PATH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for UiPath.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $795,605, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $252,205.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $19.0 for UiPath during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UiPath's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UiPath's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.5 to $19.0 in the last 30 days.

UiPath Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.1 $2.09 $2.09 $12.00 $402.5K 4.3K 2.1K PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.19 $2.06 $2.06 $12.00 $289.8K 4.3K 4.0K PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.09 $2.08 $2.09 $12.00 $103.2K 4.3K 2.1K PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.18 $2.13 $2.13 $11.00 $51.5K 2.4K 533 PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.08 $2.05 $2.05 $11.00 $47.1K 2.4K 270

About UiPath

UiPath offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UiPath, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

UiPath's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,498,742, with PATH's price up by 2.78%, positioned at $12.76. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 10 days. What Analysts Are Saying About UiPath

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on UiPath, maintaining a target price of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

