A Closer Look at Uber Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UBER usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 36 extraordinary options activities for Uber Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $1,183,777, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,929,283.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $87.5 for Uber Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Uber Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Uber Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $87.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.8 $7.65 $7.75 $75.00 $774.0K 1.8K 2.0K UBER PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.76 $1.75 $1.75 $60.00 $353.3K 14.7K 2.0K UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.85 $75.00 $245.7K 1.7K 424 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.78 $1.77 $1.77 $60.00 $161.6K 14.7K 4.2K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.8 $1.75 $1.75 $60.00 $118.6K 14.7K 2.8K

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Current Position of Uber Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 9,589,046, the UBER's price is down by -0.67%, now at $72.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on Uber Technologies

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.0.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $92. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from KGI Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for UBER

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 KGI Securities Downgrades Outperform Neutral Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight

