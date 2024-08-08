A Closer Look at Trump Media & Technology's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DJT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Trump Media & Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $460,229, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $39,000.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $80.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trump Media & Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trump Media & Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $27.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.2 $58.75 $60.02 $80.00 $120.0K 237 20 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.0 $60.0 $60.0 $80.00 $120.0K 237 40 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $21.55 $20.75 $20.95 $45.00 $52.3K 1.8K 41 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $21.4 $20.65 $20.8 $45.00 $52.0K 1.8K 91 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $21.3 $20.75 $20.75 $45.00 $51.8K 1.8K 91

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trump Media & Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Trump Media & Technology Trading volume stands at 882,031, with DJT's price up by 0.97%, positioned at $25.97. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 12 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

