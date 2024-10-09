A Closer Look at Trade Desk's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $82,814, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $1,065,219.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $125.0 for Trade Desk, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Trade Desk stands at 1172.4, with a total volume reaching 6,725.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Trade Desk, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.8 $5.55 $5.78 $125.00 $288.4K 1.0K 1.0K TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.7 $5.7 $5.7 $125.00 $284.4K 1.0K 500 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.85 $5.7 $5.85 $125.00 $204.7K 1.0K 1.5K TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $1.15 $1.0 $1.15 $125.00 $91.2K 2.0K 795 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.85 $5.75 $5.83 $125.00 $86.2K 1.0K 1.2K

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

In light of the recent options history for Trade Desk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 486,827, with TTD's price down by -0.13%, positioned at $114.38. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days. Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $113.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

