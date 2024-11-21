A Closer Look at TG Therapeutics's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for TG Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $308,212.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $35.0 for TG Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TG Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TG Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

TG Therapeutics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.65 $33.00 $57.7K 634 216 TGTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $3.9 $1.4 $2.85 $30.00 $57.0K 785 200 TGTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.69 $33.00 $51.6K 634 327 TGTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.4 $11.9 $11.9 $30.00 $47.6K 3.3K 46 TGTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.0 $13.7 $14.0 $20.00 $42.0K 4.3K 30

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Inc is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). and the company is developing TG-1701 (BTK inhibitor) and TG-1801 (anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific mAb) for B-cell disorders which are under Phase 1 trial.

Current Position of TG Therapeutics Trading volume stands at 2,197,517, with TGTX's price up by 13.42%, positioned at $35.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 97 days. Expert Opinions on TG Therapeutics

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $42.333333333333336.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TG Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on TG Therapeutics with a target price of $22.

