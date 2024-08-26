A Closer Look at Texas Instruments's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Texas Instruments. Our analysis of options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $505,054, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,409,181.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $230.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Texas Instruments stands at 3167.3, with a total volume reaching 13,703.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Texas Instruments, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $12.05 $11.55 $12.0 $200.00 $249.6K 11.3K 719 TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.85 $12.7 $12.85 $195.00 $237.7K 2.8K 209 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $12.05 $11.65 $12.0 $200.00 $218.4K 11.3K 1.1K TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.25 $4.2 $4.2 $230.00 $149.3K 276 888 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $12.25 $12.05 $12.2 $200.00 $132.9K 11.3K 469

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Texas Instruments, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,804,853, the price of TXN is down by -0.78%, reaching $208.25. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. What The Experts Say On Texas Instruments

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $227.75.

An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $235. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $198. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $210. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $268.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

