A Closer Look at Texas Instruments's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TXN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Texas Instruments. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $424,802, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,195,788.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $220.0 for Texas Instruments during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Texas Instruments options trades today is 604.7 with a total volume of 17,700.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Texas Instruments's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $3.25 $2.96 $3.11 $200.00 $622.0K 2.1K 2.0K TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.1 $11.0 $11.1 $185.00 $200.0K 496 212 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.27 $200.00 $109.7K 2.1K 3.6K TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.11 $1.98 $2.1 $155.00 $105.0K 284 500 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.1 $11.0 $11.1 $185.00 $83.2K 496 287

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Current Position of Texas Instruments With a trading volume of 2,174,113, the price of TXN is up by 2.29%, reaching $196.45. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Texas Instruments

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $226.6.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $230. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $203. An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $200. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $250. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Texas Instruments, targeting a price of $250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Texas Instruments with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.