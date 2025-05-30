A Closer Look at Tesla's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Tesla. Our analysis of options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed 422 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 120 were puts, with a value of $7,077,828, and 302 were calls, valued at $22,751,336.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $280.0 and $600.0 for Tesla, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $280.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $2.05 $2.04 $2.05 $357.50 $293.9K 5.1K 43.6K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $11.6 $11.45 $11.5 $360.00 $172.5K 7.7K 24.5K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $360.00 $156.8K 6.8K 65.9K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.3 $360.00 $138.2K 6.8K 69.7K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $6.15 $6.1 $6.1 $350.00 $120.2K 6.6K 10.0K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tesla, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Tesla's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 57,069,150, the TSLA's price is down by -2.73%, now at $348.64.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 53 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $413.33.

* An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $350. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Tesla, targeting a price of $390.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Tesla with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform

