A Closer Look at TeraWulf's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on TeraWulf.

Looking at options history for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $200,000 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,010,592.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.5 to $6.0 for TeraWulf over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for TeraWulf's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of TeraWulf's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.5 to $6.0 in the last 30 days.

TeraWulf Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $0.25 $0.2 $0.25 $5.50 $125.0K 386 5.3K WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.3 $0.25 $0.25 $4.50 $100.0K 4.2K 15.9K WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.35 $0.25 $0.25 $4.50 $100.0K 4.2K 4.0K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $2.95 $3.0 $3.50 $94.5K 1.3K 315 WULF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.9 $1.75 $1.83 $4.00 $91.5K 24.0K 502

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. The company's primary focus is supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. The company's primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Having examined the options trading patterns of TeraWulf, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

TeraWulf's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 15,833,366, the price of WULF is up by 0.97%, reaching $5.19. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now. What The Experts Say On TeraWulf

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $8.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $6. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for TeraWulf, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

