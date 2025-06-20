A Closer Look at Taiwan Semiconductor's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 59 uncommon options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $2,596,785, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $1,994,211.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $240.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Taiwan Semiconductor's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Taiwan Semiconductor's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $155.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $5.0 $4.9 $4.92 $210.00 $586.3K 1.4K 1.4K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $1.5 $1.28 $1.29 $175.00 $269.4K 119 2.0K TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.45 $14.3 $14.3 $210.00 $247.4K 1.6K 384 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $1.87 $1.8 $1.85 $200.00 $199.4K 2.5K 1.2K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $20.0 $19.25 $19.25 $195.00 $192.7K 18 302

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Taiwan Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 9,988,363, the price of TSM is down by -1.97%, reaching $209.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Taiwan Semiconductor

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $247.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Taiwan Semiconductor, targeting a price of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $255.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for TSM

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

