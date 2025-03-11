A Closer Look at Taiwan Semiconductor's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) we detected 50 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $2,818,620 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,412,006.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $300.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 4746.27 with a total volume of 12,147.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.0 $7.8 $8.0 $165.00 $315.2K 6.7K 398 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $165.00 $277.6K 6.7K 398 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.65 $5.5 $5.65 $145.00 $266.1K 9.3K 907 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.5 $14.25 $14.5 $175.00 $256.6K 2.6K 179 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.25 $14.15 $14.25 $175.00 $253.6K 2.6K 1

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Taiwan Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,171,717, the price of TSM is down by -0.16%, reaching $170.37. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now. What The Experts Say On Taiwan Semiconductor

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $225.0.

