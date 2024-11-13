A Closer Look at T-Mobile US's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 65% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,530, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $814,520.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $240.0 for T-Mobile US during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for T-Mobile US's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across T-Mobile US's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $20.9 $20.55 $20.75 $220.00 $74.9K 1.5K 630 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $20.75 $20.05 $20.75 $220.00 $58.1K 1.5K 518 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $20.75 $19.85 $20.75 $220.00 $53.9K 1.5K 469 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $20.55 $20.15 $20.55 $220.00 $53.4K 1.5K 278 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $31.8 $31.25 $31.58 $210.00 $41.0K 1.1K 13

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Current Position of T-Mobile US Trading volume stands at 1,591,538, with TMUS's price up by 0.69%, positioned at $240.65. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $245.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $240. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $255. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $250. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $230. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

