A Closer Look at T-Mobile US's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $67,750, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $337,313.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $210.0 for T-Mobile US over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for T-Mobile US's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across T-Mobile US's significant trades, within a strike price range of $175.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

T-Mobile US Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $2.71 $2.65 $2.71 $190.00 $67.7K 29 1.7K TMUS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $18.2 $17.35 $17.8 $175.00 $53.4K 2.7K 172 TMUS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $18.35 $17.35 $17.79 $175.00 $53.3K 2.7K 142 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.65 $9.45 $9.53 $195.00 $33.3K 477 95 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.65 $9.45 $9.45 $195.00 $33.0K 477 60

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of T-Mobile US, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of T-Mobile US With a volume of 4,959,054, the price of TMUS is up 1.05% at $189.04. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days. Expert Opinions on T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $204.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $200. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $200. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $216. An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $197. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, maintaining a target price of $210.

