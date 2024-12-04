A Closer Look at Synopsys's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SNPS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Synopsys. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $360,135, and 21 are calls, amounting to $956,100.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $660.0 for Synopsys over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Synopsys stands at 242.12, with a total volume reaching 1,694.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Synopsys, situated within the strike price corridor from $360.0 to $660.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Synopsys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNPS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $11.6 $10.6 $11.1 $560.00 $152.0K 248 175 SNPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $23.4 $23.3 $23.4 $580.00 $119.3K 235 86 SNPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $27.0 $26.3 $26.77 $590.00 $98.9K 205 39 SNPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $19.6 $18.4 $19.57 $590.00 $95.1K 148 58 SNPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $23.7 $23.1 $23.7 $590.00 $94.8K 12 45

About Synopsys

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and software integrity products. EDA software automates the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. The firm's growing SI business allows customers to continuously manage and test the code base for security and quality. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a mutual convergence of semiconductor companies moving up-stack toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

In light of the recent options history for Synopsys, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Synopsys Trading volume stands at 646,372, with SNPS's price up by 3.03%, positioned at $587.47. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Synopsys

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $626.6666666666666.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Synopsys, maintaining a target price of $635. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $570. * An analyst from Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $675.

