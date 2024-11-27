A Closer Look at Super Micro Computer's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SMCI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 59 extraordinary options activities for Super Micro Computer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $996,533, and 46 are calls, amounting to $3,064,136.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $75.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 5819.84, with a total volume reaching 63,380.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/27/24 $10.8 $10.15 $10.45 $27.00 $522.5K 762 500 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.41 $2.3 $2.32 $50.00 $210.0K 27.7K 1.9K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $14.8 $14.55 $14.6 $40.00 $200.7K 1.7K 293 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.35 $2.3 $2.3 $50.00 $199.4K 27.7K 2.9K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $14.7 $14.55 $14.55 $40.00 $134.9K 1.7K 171

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 56,929,073, with SMCI's price up by 2.08%, positioned at $35.15. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

