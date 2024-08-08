A Closer Look at Sunrun's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Sunrun.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,355, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $483,496.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $21.0 for Sunrun, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sunrun's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sunrun's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $21.0, over the past month.

Sunrun Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.6 $3.45 $3.56 $16.00 $106.8K 9.8K 308 RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 $21.00 $86.2K 6.8K 2.9K RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $16.00 $76.2K 977 165 RUN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.3 $6.0 $6.15 $15.00 $61.5K 13.6K 201 RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $16.00 $60.4K 977 165

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sunrun, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now? With a volume of 8,326,397, the price of RUN is up 3.09% at $18.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. Expert Opinions on Sunrun

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Sunrun with a target price of $19. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Sunrun with a target price of $20. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $22. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Sunrun, targeting a price of $24. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Sunrun with a target price of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sunrun, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

