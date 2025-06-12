A Closer Look at Starbucks's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $308,598, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $773,192.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $100.0 for Starbucks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 4161.75 with a total volume of 8,691.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.65 $16.5 $16.5 $80.00 $247.5K 5.9K 187 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $10.65 $10.55 $10.55 $85.00 $105.5K 5.5K 113 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $1.12 $1.01 $1.01 $95.00 $88.5K 10.5K 5.2K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.75 $5.65 $5.75 $80.00 $73.0K 1.4K 128 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.26 $1.24 $1.26 $94.00 $50.1K 355 477

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries at the end of March 2025. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Current Position of Starbucks

Trading volume stands at 4,974,477, with SBUX's price down by -1.1%, positioned at $94.34.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Starbucks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $94.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Securities downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $90. * In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Securities downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $90. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $95. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Starbucks with a target price of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for SBUX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 TD Securities Reiterates Hold Hold

