A Closer Look at Starbucks's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Starbucks. Our analysis of options history for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $659,935, and 16 were calls, valued at $732,423.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $145.0 for Starbucks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $20.45 $20.35 $20.35 $100.00 $122.1K 0 60 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.0 $26.4 $26.8 $135.00 $101.8K 0 38 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $130.00 $95.4K 1.2K 299 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $23.4 $23.05 $23.35 $130.00 $81.7K 71 105 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $18.0 $15.35 $15.6 $115.00 $78.0K 1.0K 54

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

In light of the recent options history for Starbucks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Starbucks With a volume of 7,121,246, the price of SBUX is up 1.48% at $114.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. What The Experts Say On Starbucks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $114.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Starbucks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

