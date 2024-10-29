A Closer Look at Spotify Technology's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Spotify Technology. Our analysis of options history for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $269,916, and 7 were calls, valued at $1,026,245.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $540.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Spotify Technology stands at 400.0, with a total volume reaching 606.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Spotify Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $540.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $24.3 $24.1 $24.1 $400.00 $723.0K 331 306 SPOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $28.4 $28.3 $28.3 $390.00 $99.1K 863 82 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $27.1 $26.75 $27.0 $400.00 $86.4K 556 35 SPOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $147.7 $140.7 $144.2 $250.00 $57.6K 1.1K 4 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $112.9 $111.2 $111.2 $330.00 $55.6K 121 5

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with over 600 million monthly active users and 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

In light of the recent options history for Spotify Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Spotify Technology Trading volume stands at 369,840, with SPOT's price up by 1.45%, positioned at $389.92. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. Expert Opinions on Spotify Technology

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $433.6.

* An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $490. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $438. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $470. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $340. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $430.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

