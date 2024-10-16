A Closer Look at Southwest Airlines's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Southwest Airlines. Our analysis of options history for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $332,406, and 4 were calls, valued at $145,433.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $37.5 for Southwest Airlines, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Southwest Airlines's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Southwest Airlines's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $37.5 in the last 30 days.

Southwest Airlines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.72 $1.62 $1.72 $32.50 $154.8K 1.2K 900 LUV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.96 $2.93 $2.96 $32.50 $79.3K 5.2K 527 LUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.96 $2.96 $32.50 $68.4K 5.2K 27 LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $11.95 $12.07 $20.00 $59.1K 680 51 LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.89 $3.0 $30.00 $30.0K 15.7K 103

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 800 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite offering some longer routes and a few perks for business travelers, the airline predominantly specializes in short-haul, leisure flights operated in a single, open-seating cabin configuration in a point-to-point network. In 2025, Southwest will modify its cabins to offer some seats with extra legroom and will update its ticketing process to offer assigned seats.

In light of the recent options history for Southwest Airlines, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Southwest Airlines With a trading volume of 2,579,678, the price of LUV is up by 1.36%, reaching $30.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. What The Experts Say On Southwest Airlines

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $28.9.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

