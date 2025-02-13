A Closer Look at SoundHound AI's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for SoundHound AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,936, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,039,379.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $6.0 and $20.0 for SoundHound AI, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoundHound AI options trades today is 5286.47 with a total volume of 34,712.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoundHound AI's big money trades within a strike price range of $6.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

SoundHound AI Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.3 $4.5 $20.00 $90.4K 14.1K 296 SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $9.05 $8.75 $8.96 $6.00 $89.6K 0 100 SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $8.95 $8.55 $8.55 $6.00 $85.5K 0 200 SOUN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.7 $5.75 $15.00 $57.5K 6.0K 327 SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.85 $5.8 $5.8 $15.00 $51.0K 6.0K 227

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers.

Current Position of SoundHound AI Currently trading with a volume of 25,654,940, the SOUN's price is up by 3.36%, now at $14.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

