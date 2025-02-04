A Closer Look at SoundHound AI's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SOUN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for SoundHound AI. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $410,682, and 9 are calls, amounting to $728,691.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $17.0 for SoundHound AI over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoundHound AI's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoundHound AI's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $17.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoundHound AI Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.75 $5.55 $5.8 $10.00 $292.4K 105 504 SOUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.9 $2.86 $2.89 $15.00 $289.0K 5.2K 1.0K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $2.06 $2.05 $2.06 $13.50 $143.0K 1.5K 842 SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $1.79 $1.68 $1.72 $15.50 $61.9K 2.2K 250 SOUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $0.95 $0.92 $0.92 $15.50 $55.2K 687 2.3K

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SoundHound AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of SoundHound AI With a volume of 30,413,463, the price of SOUN is up 11.07% at $15.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days. Expert Opinions on SoundHound AI

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $17.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $26. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets continues to hold a Market Perform rating for SoundHound AI, targeting a price of $8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SoundHound AI options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

