A Closer Look at SolarEdge Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SEDG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for SolarEdge Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $254,624, and 8 are calls, amounting to $342,990.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $45.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SolarEdge Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SolarEdge Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.15 $21.1 $21.15 $45.00 $105.7K 7.0K 100 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.1 $20.85 $21.05 $45.00 $105.2K 7.0K 50 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.7 $8.6 $8.7 $20.00 $77.4K 992 90 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.0 $8.95 $8.95 $20.00 $51.9K 190 59 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.07 $2.0 $2.0 $30.00 $50.0K 95 258

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of SolarEdge Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,206,141, the SEDG's price is down by -6.67%, now at $25.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Expert Opinions on SolarEdge Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $29.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies with a target price of $35. An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $35. An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $23. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $28. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SolarEdge Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

