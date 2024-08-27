A Closer Look at SoFi Techs's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SOFI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for SoFi Techs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 45% bullish and 36% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $49,800, and 10 calls, totaling $329,219.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.0 and $7.0 for SoFi Techs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Techs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Techs's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.0 to $7.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.43 $1.42 $1.43 $7.00 $74.5K 77.0K 1.1K SOFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.85 $0.82 $0.83 $7.00 $49.8K 579 688 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.76 $1.38 $1.58 $6.00 $31.6K 1.5K 200 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $5.7 $4.55 $5.04 $2.50 $30.2K 65 0 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.95 $5.8 $5.9 $2.00 $30.0K 882 51

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Where Is SoFi Techs Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 15,590,826, with SOFI's price up by 0.99%, positioned at $7.75. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. Expert Opinions on SoFi Techs

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $10.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $10.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SoFi Techs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

