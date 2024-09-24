A Closer Look at Sirius XM Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Sirius XM Holdings.

Looking at options history for Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $587,084 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $319,637.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $35.0 for Sirius XM Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sirius XM Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sirius XM Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Sirius XM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.0 $6.6 $6.72 $30.00 $145.4K 10 216 SIRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.25 $10.75 $11.08 $35.00 $119.7K 0 108 SIRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.8 $6.6 $6.8 $30.00 $100.4K 10 439 SIRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.25 $10.8 $11.17 $35.00 $82.7K 0 219 SIRI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.65 $6.6 $6.6 $20.00 $63.3K 441 101

About Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM Holdings is composed of two businesses: SiriusXM and Pandora. SiriusXM transmits music, talk shows, sports, and news via its two satellite radio networks, primarily to consumers in vehicles who pay a subscription fee. The firm's radios come preinstalled on a wide range of light vehicles in the US and Canada. The firm acquired Pandora Media in February 2019 via an all-stock transaction. Pandora is a streaming music platform that offers an ad-supported radio option and a paid on-demand service; it has a robust and growing podcast library. Liberty Media owns 84% of Sirius XM, traded through its Liberty Sirius XM Group tracking stock.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sirius XM Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Sirius XM Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 5,820,135, the SIRI's price is down by -5.69%, now at $24.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Sirius XM Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $26.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Neutral rating for Sirius XM Holdings, targeting a price of $28. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Sirius XM Holdings with a target price of $26. * An analyst from Guggenheim upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

