A Closer Look at Shopify's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $97,521 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $295,670.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $120.0 for Shopify during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shopify options trades today is 5355.67 with a total volume of 309.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shopify's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Shopify 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.05 $8.95 $9.05 $80.00 $90.5K 10.4K 40 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.45 $0.23 $7.45 $120.00 $89.4K 3.7K 0 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.2 $19.15 $19.2 $65.00 $48.0K 8.4K 26 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.4 $9.3 $9.3 $85.00 $37.2K 3.4K 55 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.0 $8.85 $8.94 $80.00 $35.7K 10.4K 40

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Current Position of Shopify With a volume of 1,024,442, the price of SHOP is down -1.54% at $81.16. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Shopify

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $88.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

