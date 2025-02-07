A Closer Look at ON Semiconductor's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ON Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) revealed 35 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 20 were puts, with a value of $1,686,190, and 15 were calls, valued at $882,324.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $65.0 for ON Semiconductor over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ON Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ON Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.15 $5.29 $45.00 $317.4K 4.2K 600 ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $16.0 $15.85 $16.0 $65.00 $248.0K 158 156 ON PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.4 $5.25 $5.25 $56.00 $241.5K 78 0 ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.2 $10.1 $10.2 $45.00 $160.1K 4 157 ON CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.7 $6.2 $6.6 $46.00 $123.4K 3 187

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ON Semiconductor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of ON Semiconductor Trading volume stands at 7,209,667, with ON's price down by -0.32%, positioned at $52.27. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 3 days. Expert Opinions on ON Semiconductor

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $66.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $52. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Neutral rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $75. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $70. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $60. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ON Semiconductor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

