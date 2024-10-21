A Closer Look at Seagate Tech Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in STX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Seagate Tech Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $228,898, and 8 are calls, amounting to $395,465.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $118.0 for Seagate Tech Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Tech Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Tech Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $118.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Tech Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $4.0 $3.8 $4.0 $113.00 $80.0K 133 208 STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.2 $9.1 $9.1 $115.00 $70.9K 676 148 STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.8 $5.6 $5.78 $115.00 $57.8K 1.4K 127 STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.8 $3.3 $3.48 $113.00 $52.4K 133 408 STX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.2 $9.8 $10.0 $100.00 $50.0K 1.0K 0

About Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Seagate Tech Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Seagate Tech Hldgs's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,637,808, the price of STX is up 0.01% at $112.13. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Seagate Tech Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.