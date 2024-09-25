A Closer Look at Schlumberger's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SLB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Schlumberger. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $82,560, and 11 calls, totaling $1,578,938.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for Schlumberger over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Schlumberger options trades today is 1331.55 with a total volume of 6,267.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Schlumberger's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Schlumberger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.37 $2.23 $2.37 $55.00 $1.1M 1.2K 5.0K SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $11.7 $11.4 $11.7 $35.00 $90.0K 137 77 SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.45 $45.00 $82.5K 403 128 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.75 $13.7 $13.75 $30.00 $68.7K 145 50 SLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.95 $10.65 $10.75 $35.00 $48.3K 531 45

About Schlumberger

SLB is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Schlumberger, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Schlumberger With a volume of 6,851,609, the price of SLB is down -2.5% at $41.91. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days. What The Experts Say On Schlumberger

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $57.625.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Schlumberger, maintaining a target price of $57. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Schlumberger with a target price of $60. * An analyst from DBS Bank downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $64. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Schlumberger, maintaining a target price of $49.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

