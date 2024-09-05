A Closer Look at Schlumberger's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Schlumberger.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $857,323, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $109,020.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $50.0 for Schlumberger during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Schlumberger's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Schlumberger's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Schlumberger Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $6.15 $5.6 $5.9 $40.00 $354.0K 628 600 SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.3 $50.00 $233.4K 64 264 SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.8 $6.9 $47.50 $120.7K 7.0K 0 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.69 $2.63 $2.68 $42.50 $67.0K 1.0K 251 SLB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $0.9 $0.88 $0.89 $35.00 $66.8K 3.2K 1.2K

About Schlumberger

SLB is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Schlumberger, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Schlumberger's Current Market Status With a volume of 4,590,417, the price of SLB is up 0.12% at $41.37. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. What The Experts Say On Schlumberger

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $63.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Schlumberger, targeting a price of $63.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Schlumberger with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

