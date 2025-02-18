A Closer Look at Samsara's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Samsara (NYSE:IOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Samsara.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $266,601, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $1,511,299.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $80.0 for Samsara over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Samsara stands at 1057.64, with a total volume reaching 4,633.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Samsara, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Samsara 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.7 $6.1 $6.7 $80.00 $918.0K 102 1.3K IOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $10.8 $10.6 $10.7 $50.00 $138.0K 3.4K 32 IOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.9 $6.5 $6.5 $55.00 $130.0K 2 0 IOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.6 $5.3 $5.3 $55.00 $106.0K 30 200 IOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.8 $18.7 $18.7 $50.00 $72.9K 1.8K 40

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations: The solution connects physical operations data to the Connected Operations Cloud, which consists of the Data Platform and Application. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Samsara, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Samsara Trading volume stands at 2,300,695, with IOT's price up by 2.61%, positioned at $60.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Samsara options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

