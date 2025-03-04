A Closer Look at Salesforce's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) we detected 66 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $2,603,028 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $2,039,186.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $460.0 for Salesforce over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Salesforce's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Salesforce's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $210.0 to $460.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.05 $28.5 $28.5 $310.00 $410.4K 3.8K 148 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.05 $28.6 $28.6 $310.00 $242.8K 3.8K 227 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $42.65 $42.25 $42.65 $320.00 $213.2K 27 53 CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $32.45 $31.7 $31.99 $270.00 $160.0K 864 63 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.05 $28.6 $28.6 $310.00 $120.1K 3.8K 277

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

In light of the recent options history for Salesforce, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Salesforce With a trading volume of 4,883,421, the price of CRM is down by -2.96%, reaching $284.39. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now. What The Experts Say On Salesforce

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $339.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

